LOOK: Lori Harvey wishes 'nugget' Michael B. Jordan a happy birthday

Lori Harvey took to social media to wish her bae Michael B. Jordan, a happy birthday. The “Black Panther” star turned 34, yesterday and one of Hollywood’s sexiest new couples celebrated this occasion as what appears to have been a date night. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Harvey shared a video of their night out along with several other pictures paying tribute to the “Creed” star. pic.twitter.com/eH5pnIuhB7 — Lori Harvey (@_lori_harvey_) February 10, 2021 My best friend 🤍🤞🏽 @michaelb4jordan pic.twitter.com/SiI2JbRnWT — Lori Harvey (@_lori_harvey_) February 10, 2021 She also posted a birthday wish to Jordan on her feed and captioned the post: “Happyyy Birthdayyy Nugget

“I love you baby … hope today has been at least half as special as you are.”

Two weeks ago, Harvey claimed Jordan as ''mine" on a shirtless holiday snap from the pair's recent romantic getaway.

Jordan and the 24-year-old model made their romance Instagram official earlier in January, and the pair have since gushed over each other on the social media app.

The 34-year-old actor posted some shirtless holiday snaps taken by his girlfriend, seemingly from their recent romantic getaway to St Barts in the Caribbean.

Michael captioned the post: "Spf 1000 pls Photo: @loriharvey (sic)"

The blonde beauty then commented: "Mine", along with the tongue emoji.

And Michael replied with the smiley face emoji with a tongue sticking out one side.

The couple's flirtation comes after sources claimed the loved-up couple are both “committed and very happy” in their relationship.

An insider said: “Michael B Jordan’s family loves Lori, and vice versa. Lori is everything Michael’s family could have hoped for him to find. She’s lovely, respectful and fits in perfectly.