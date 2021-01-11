LOOK: Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey make their relationship Instagram official

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have made their relationship Instagram official. The 33-year-old actor shared a series of professional photographs with the 24-year-old model on the social media app over the weekend, and captioned the post with a black love heart and exclamation marks, seemingly confirming they are dating. Lori also took to her own profile to post a series of polaroids from the same shoot of the pair looking loved-up in front of a Christmas tree. Romance rumours were swirling around the couple during the Thanksgiving break, when they were seen in Lori's native Atlanta. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan) While the day before New Year's Eve, they were spotted stepping off a plane together in Salt Lake City, where they reportedly ringed in 2021 together in the wintery ski resort.

Lori has previously been romantically-linked to the likes of Diddy, his son Justin Combs, Future and Trey Songz.

While she was engaged to Dutch footballer Memphis Depay in 2017.

Last year, Michael took over from John Legend to be crowned Sexiest Man Alive by PEOPLE magazine and he admitted it's a "good club" to be joining.

He said: "It's a cool feeling. You know, everybody always made that joke, like, 'Mike, this is the one thing you're probably not going to get.' But it's a good club to be a part of."

The 'Black Panther’ star - who rarely speaks about his love life - also spilled in the November issue of the publication that he was seeking a girlfriend with a "sense of humour".

He said: "A sense of humour, true understanding - because (an actor’s) life is not conducive to a relationship, it’s really not.

"Somebody that’s nurturing .... That’s probably why my a** is still single, but yeah, it’s a list."

The 'Just Mercy' actor has previously been linked to the likes of Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra, model Cindy Bruna and actress Kiki Layne.