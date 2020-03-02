LOOK: Nicolas Cage spotted holding hands with mystery 'girlfriend'

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage was photographed carrying a stuffed beluga and holding hands with mystery "girlfriend". The 56-year-old actor was seen last weekend taking the same woman to visit his own pre-bought pyramid tomb in New Orleans. When he was seen in New York, Cage was wearing a suit and carrying a big white stuffed beluga whale, reports dailymail.co.uk. Meanwhile, his rumoured girlfriend sported leather trousers and a black jacket with thick fur trim.

Nicolas Cage arrives in NYC carrying stuffed beluga and holding hands with mystery 'girlfriend'. after taking her to visit his OWN TOMB in New Orleans

======https://t.co/WDDe7RvFFm pic.twitter.com/5gtfVQkX0r — Επικαιρότητα - V - News (@triantafyllidi2) February 29, 2020

Nobody:



Literally Nobody:



Nicolas Cage: he takes his new girlfriend for a visit his own grave pic.twitter.com/HpNYLVBwTn — Karen 🦔 (@darkttknight) February 29, 2020

He bought himself the nine-foot-tall pyramid tomb in the French Quarter of New Orleans in 2010, and it was reported that he took the same woman to see it last weekend.

A source said: "He was probably in there for 15 minutes looking at his tomb and then he came out. He waved to everyone and said: ''Have a great Mardis Gras'."

This comes after Nicolas Cage has filed for an annulment of his marriage, just four days after tying the knot last year.

The "Con Air'" actor - who was previously wed to Alice Kim, Lisa Marie Presley and Patricia Arquette - made a court application for a license in Clark County, Nevada, on Saturday, March 23 and reportedly tied the knot with his partner Erika Koike on the same day.

But it seems the marriage wasn't to be, as TMZ has reported that on Wednesday, just four days after getting married, the 55-year-old actor filed new court documents asking for the union to be annulled.

Nicolas Cage and Erike Koike were granted a divorce on May 31, 69 days after they tied the knot.