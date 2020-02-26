Popstar Olly Murs has revealed he's "buzzing" after his recent weight loss.
The 35-year-old star has adopted a strict diet and a new exercise regime since the turn of the year, and Olly has now taken to Instagram to show off the results of his hard work.
The pop singer - who has posted side-by-side shirtless snaps on the photo-sharing website - captioned his post: "Ain't bad for 35yr old! My ambition to be a "butler in the buff" is coming true the pic on the left was 2nd January! (sic)"
Olly feels much better for having changed his diet, revealing he was "grumpy" before he decided to shift his excess weight.
His post continued: "I was like "f**k me I look massive" weight was doing me no favours, grumpy, no energy, sleeping was awful so I made some adjustments and I'm actually buzzing now I'm off to get a McDonald's (sic)"