LOOK: Oprah, is that you? Fans don't recognise Miss Winfrey in newest Instagram post

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey is almost hitting 70, but that doesn’t mean she is out here looking her age. Instead, Miss Winfrey is looking her absolute best. At the Academy Museum Gala, Winfrey wore a figure hugging shimmery purple Dolce and Gabbana gown, where she certainly had heads turning.

The TV talkshow host wore purple in honour of ‘The Color Purple’ which has a remake on the way this Christmas Whatever Miss Winfrey is doing is working as her body is looking amazing, even though some might not even recognise her. She may have turned off her Instagram comments, where her beautiful body can be seen but that hasn’t stopped the internet from weighing in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) The Queen of Talk recently insisted that she hasn’t used the Ozempic, slamming the notion that people need to take the weight loss drug to loss weight.

Ozempic is an injection-based medicine used to help people with type 2 diabetes manage their glucose levels but has weight-loss side effects, which has since gained popularity on social media.