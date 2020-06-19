LOOK: Raven-Symoné marries Miranda Pearman-Maday

Raven-Symoné has married Miranda Pearman-Maday, as she says her life has been "changed for the better".

The former "Cosby Show" star took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal she tied the knot with her girlfriend Miranda earlier this week, as she said her life has been "changed for the better".

In a series of posts on the social networking site, she wrote: "So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let's tear this world a new asshole!!! I's married NOW

"Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time. (sic)"