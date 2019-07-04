Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Picture: Instagram

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have shared the first picture from their French wedding. The couple married in a whirlwind ceremony in Las Vegas in May before exchanging vows for a second time in Europe in front of their family and friends last weekend and have now shown off their nuptials on their Instagram accounts.

Captioning their identical posts with "Mr and Mrs Jonas", the black and white photo showed the 'Sucker' singer sporting a dark suit and bow tie as he walked down the aisle holding hands with his new wife as guests threw flower petals into the air.

Sophie wore a long white gown with full lace sleeves and a deep-V neckline and the stunning dress was shown from all angles in a post from Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquiere.

The artistic director of women's collections shared a photo taken from behind at a fitting, showing off the silver detailing on the former "Game of Thrones" star's dress and its train, as well as her lace embellished veil.

He captioned the photo: "Absolute beauty".

It was previously revealed the couple's wedding in Sarrians was a "perfect fairytale".

A source said: "Sophie and Joe knew the moment they decided to tie the knot in Vegas that they would do it 'right' the second time around. They both are spontaneous and loved their Vegas wedding but there was never a question as to if they would get married 'properly,' as they referred to it, later in the year.

"They just needed to plan so they could create a perfect fairytale, which is what they did. Sophie wanted to have a very traditional, almost royal wedding and never ever considered wearing anything but white.

"France was the obvious choice for both of them because they felt it's not only truly beautiful, but also an ideal spot in the summer for everyone to come together.

Bang Showbiz