LOOK: TMZ leaks Tory Lanez’s new mugshot as he heads to prison to begin 10 year sentence

Tuesday saw rapper Tory Lanez transported to prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.
Lanez is set to begin his 10 year sentence at the California state prison, although he’s expected to appeal in the coming months.
On Wednesday evening, TMZ leaked an image of the rapper’s new mug shot as he was transferred to state prison.
“Tory Lanez is settling into his new life behind bars, getting transferred to state prison and posing for a new mug shot,” they wrote. “One where he looks none too pleased.”
As he begins his sentence, Lanez will be credited with just over 300 days already spent in jail since he was first arrested about 10 months ago.
Lanez’ sentence comes after last month’s conviction for negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm.
In light of the new mug shot, court reporter @Meghanncuniff, who’s been reporting on the case over the past year, wrote, “Tory Lanez was wearing a powder pink suit when a jury convicted him of shooting Megan Thee Stallion and he was jailed on the spot. Nine months later, he's not wearing the suit in his new prison photo, and the photos are quite a before and after.”
Others, like @slvppy, made fun of Lanez’ raggedy appearance, “why tory lanez look like he been locked up for 10 years already.”
@juanniboii added, “Tory Lanez look like he already served the 10 years.”
“Somebody said Tory Lanez look like Frankie Lymon in his mugshot 😂,” Tweeted @markissmsee.