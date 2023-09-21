LOOK: TMZ leaks Tory Lanez’s new mugshot as he heads to prison to begin 10 year sentence

Lanez is set to begin his 10 year sentence at the California state prison, although he’s expected to appeal in the coming months .

Tuesday saw rapper Tory Lanez transported to prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

On Wednesday evening, TMZ leaked an image of the rapper’s new mug shot as he was transferred to state prison.

“Tory Lanez is settling into his new life behind bars, getting transferred to state prison and posing for a new mug shot,” they wrote. “One where he looks none too pleased.”

As he begins his sentence, Lanez will be credited with just over 300 days already spent in jail since he was first arrested about 10 months ago.