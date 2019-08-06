Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram

Travis Scott filled Kylie Jenner's home with roses to mark her 22nd birthday and sent her a note to tell her the romantic gesture was only the beginning of his gifts. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star will celebrate her birthday on August 10, but on Monday, August 5, she received an early surprise from her 28-year-old boyfriend Travis - with whom she has 18-month-old daughter Stormi - when she arrived home to find her house filled with thousands of red roses.

In a video shared by the lip kit mogul, roses can be seen completely covering the floor in her home, while Stormi crawls through the petals in the corner of the frame.

At the start of the clip, Kylie holds up a card which seemingly accompanied the extravagant surprise, which read: “Happy Birthday!!!! We’re just getting started. Love you!!!!”

The beauty captioned the video: “My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg”

Despite her birthday still being several days away, Kylie already has plenty planned for the occasion, as she was recently reported to have rented a R3.7 billion yacht to hold her birthday bash on.

The luxurious 300-foot (91.44 metre) yacht is set to take her, her famous family - including half-sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, as well as sister Kylie Jenner, and mum Kris Jenner - and her friends to the Mediterranean on the big day, which falls on Saturday.

And Kylie is likely to invite Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - with whom Kourtney has Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four - and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, as the 20-year-old model has become close friends with both Kylie and Kourtney in recent months.

Speaking about Sofia and Kylie’s friendship, a source said: “Kylie loves having her around. And Sofia definitely isn't a user. She has her own life and doesn't need anything from friends ... Kylie also trusts Sofia around Stormi, which is very important to her. Sofia has been around since Stormi was born and Kylie feels comfortable with having her around her child after getting to know her better. They have now formed an irreplaceable bond.”