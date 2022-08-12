Looking back at The Breakfast Club’s most iconic moments as Angela Yee bows out

Angela Yee recently took to Twitter to announce that she would be leaving “The Breakfast Club” to start her own radio show with iHeart Radio. “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over 🫶🏽,” tweeted Yee.

Story continues below Advertisement

The breakfast club as you know it is officially over 🫶🏽 — Angela Yee (@angelayee) August 10, 2022 Her announcement marks the end of an era for the hugely popular radio station that had become a cultural phenomenon for its off-the-wall interviews with global stars and celebrity gossip. In celebration of the show’s unprecedented 12 year run, social media users have been sharing clips of some of their favourite moments in the show’s tenure. We look back at some of its most memorable moments:

DJ Envy calls his wife live on air to apologise for cheating In one of The Breakfast Club’s earliest controversies, DJ Envy called his high school sweetheart and long time wife Gia Casey live on air to apologise to her for cheating, and to beg her forgiveness. “I’m really in a bad space and I’m sorry,” he said. “I know that I haven’t been loyal and I haven’t been the husband I should’ve been... I will do anything and die making you feel the way you should.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Clearly caught off guard, she responded, “Are you really on air right now?” She’d later reveal that the incident only made things worse. Envy even had a failed suicide attempt when he realised she was really planning on leaving him. Today the couple are back together and seem to be closer than ever.

Story continues below Advertisement

Birdman tells The Breakfast Club to put some respect on his name pic.twitter.com/NQUE5zik1Z — Florida Boy Corey 🌴🍊🌊☀️ (@floridaboycorey) August 10, 2022 Cash Money CEO Birdman is a known gangster. Throughout his successful career as a music executive behind the careers of the likes of Drake and Lil Wayne he’s never been afraid to showcase his rough side. This famously came to the fore in 2016 when Birdman visited The Breakfast Club and cussed the hosts out for how they spoke about him on the show before storming out of the studio a few minutes into the show.

Story continues below Advertisement

“When my name come up, respect it. Stop playing with my f**** name,” he said. A short while later, Birdman spoke to Envy and apologised for the incident. “I spoke to Birdman after that and he did apologize and he said he would love to come back up here and talk to us,” said Envy. Soulja Boy claims he taught Drake everything he knows

“Draaaake? Draaake?” Those are the lines that sent the internet into stitches in 2017 when Soulja Boy joined The Breakfast Club for an explosive and hilarious interview with the show’s hosts. The iconic moment came as Soulja Boy argued that he had the biggest comeback in hip hop history. He lost his cool when, while Charlamagne and Envy argued that Meek Mill had a bigger comeback, they mentioned Meek Mill had to overcome beefing with Drake.