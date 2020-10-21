Love at first sight for Victoria and David Beckham

Victoria Beckham fell in love with David Beckham as soon as she set her eyes on him. The fashion designer and former Spice Girls singer admits she fell for the soccer star as soon as they first met, confessing it was his "smile" that won her over. She wrote on her Instagram account to promote her new beauty products: "Let me tell you, love at first sight does exist. “I fell in love with David's smile first but as I got to know him, I just found such comfort in the way he made me feel, like the best version of myself." View this post on Instagram Pixi is a pale peach nude. Tap to shop Posh Lipstick. #PoshIsBack A post shared by Victoria Beckham Beauty (@victoriabeckhambeauty) on Oct 20, 2020 at 3:22am PDT And Victoria has been spending much more time with David in lockdown.

She shared previously: "While working from home, we’ve been on walks every day as a family.

“How often would we all go on a walk together normally? Usually there's a conference call or a work meeting or someone is travelling abroad. These times are precious.

“Yesterday, David and I were walking ahead of Cruz and Harper.

“We could hear them laughing so loudly and we just turned to each other and said, 'How lovely is that to hear and to see?'

“The fact that they were just laughing and talking and having fun together was such a special moment.

“I feel like I’ve become quite philosophical through all of this, noticing these moments and how incredible Mother Nature is.

“Not only do we have a responsibility to be kind to ourselves and one another, but also the environment and the planet."

And the couple and their children - Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine - have been enjoying walks together in the countryside near their Oxfordshire home.

She said of their routine in lockdown: "We've been going out on country walks every day, so the only shoes I wear are an old pair of trainers. It's so nice just to do things with the family and not think too much about getting dressed. So, definitely no heels."