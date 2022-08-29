Lupita Nyong'o remembers 'kind' Chadwick Boseman two years after death

Lupita Nyong'o has paid tribute to her "kind" “Black Panther” co-star Chadwick Boseman, two years after his death. Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020, aged 43, after a battle with colon cancer.

Story continues below Advertisement

He has been remembered by his friends and co-stars on the second anniversary of his death. Nyong'o shared a sweet video of him signing autographs for fans, with the actor telling her he'd been signing tickets and shoes for his admirers. She posted the clip on Instagram and captioned it: "Kept it real, kept it kind."

Watch video: Fellow “Black Panther” star Winston Duke also posted a tribute to the late actor, commenting on the post: "Incredibly generous man… always sharing abad helping and giving and loving… ugh… my heart… Ure (sic) missed beyond any words my brother… love love! “Thanks, Lupita for posting our treasure… man oh man!!"

Story continues below Advertisement

Letitia Wright, who played Boseman's on-screen sister, also commented by adding three heart emojis. The cast were brought back together to film upcoming sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” without the late star and they vowed to do what they could to pay tribute him. Wright said: "It's definitely a family, it was a family from the very beginning. The family has extended a little bit, we have new members, but it's a great alignment of souls and people who really care and people who really want to honour the legacy that we are trying to carry on of what Chadwick started, and we're really just grateful to have each other."

Story continues below Advertisement

Nyong’o added to “Entertainment Tonight” that seeing the finished sequel made the cast emotional. She said: "To see the fruits of our labour up there, and they're bigger than any of us – we are all little, little pieces of the puzzle, but then to see it all together, it's very, very moving. "And to see what it means to an audience. There's something visceral about this particular story that brings us to tears."