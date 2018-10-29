Rapper Mac Mille. Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

Mac Miller's home has been listed to rent for around $10 000 (about R144 927) a month. The San Fernando Valley property, where the rapper tragically passed away from a suspected overdose at the age of 26, last month, boasts three bedrooms and bathrooms, plus a panoramic view of the city's canyons.

TMZ.com reports that the rental price for the relatively small home is $9,595.

Anyone wishing to purchase the 3,156 sq. foot house will, by law, be told that someone died in the building if it's sold within three years of the person's death.

Tributes flooded in for the 'Dang!' hitmaker with several of his fellow rappers, including Travis Scott and G-Eazy, paying tribute to Mac at their concerts.

Since the star's passing, Mac's ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande has been looking after his pet dog Myron.

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker shared a video of the Pit Bull cross, which the musician adopted while he was still with the pop star last year, licking her face on her Instagram profile last month.



