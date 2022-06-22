Maisie Williams learned a lot playing Arya Stark

Maisie Williams always looks back on playing Arya Stark in “Game of Thrones” when she lands a new role. The 25-year-old actress shot to fame as a teenager playing the feisty tomboy on the hit HBO fantasy series, and she learned so much from the character that she is never too far from her mind when she starts another acting gig.

Taking part in the Female Quotient lounge discussion as part of the Cannes Lions at Spotify Beach event in the French Riviera, she told Spotify’s Vice President and Global Head of Public Affairs, Dustee Jenkins: “Arya Stark represents a lot of change to the industry. I am so grateful to have played her over the last 10 years and every new role that I take on, I always think back to her character and what I learned from her.” A behind-the-scenes image of Maisie Williams as Jordan Mooney on Disney+ series, Pistol. Mooney defined the British punk mystique. Picture: Disney+ The “Pistol” star insisted it's vital that women support one another in the male-dominated entertainment industry and be “relentless” in pursuit of their goals. She said: “Women in our industry always second guess themselves, but you have to fight that and band together. There is a place for all women and if you have an ambition or goal of who you want to be or what you want to do, you have to be relentless in getting yourself there.”

Frank Film Club (in a nutshell) is a film club for people who love films but get flustered when asked to articulate why - anything goes and everyone’s welcome! @frankfilmclub



Listen to our into episode now https://t.co/347QT7azWJ and join us twice a week every week 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Bj6ZQdNbW0 — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) May 20, 2021 Maisie launched the “Frank Film Club with Maisie Williams” podcast with her friends amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She has learned a lot about herself recording the candid episodes. She said: “During the pandemic, I really learned a lot about myself. My friends and I would watch movies and always talk about them after so we thought ‘why not start a podcast?’ Since then, we’ve really been able to transform the podcast and bring pieces of ourselves to each episode in an authentic way!” 📸 Maisie Williams attending Building A Brand Beyond The Screen: A Fireside Chat With Maisie Williams in Cannes #MaisieWilliams

🔗https://t.co/55DHdImkB4 pic.twitter.com/o3xB1DMDFs — Maisie Williams Online (@MaisieW_Online) June 20, 2022 Maisie, casting director Hannah Marie Williams, and filmmaker Lowri Robert invite the listener to join them as they “navigate the mad world of film.”

