Maisie Williams learned a lot playing Arya Stark

Maisie Williams always looks back on playing Arya Stark in “Game of Thrones” when she lands a new role.
The 25-year-old actress shot to fame as a teenager playing the feisty tomboy on the hit HBO fantasy series, and she learned so much from the character that she is never too far from her mind when she starts another acting gig.
Taking part in the Female Quotient lounge discussion as part of the Cannes Lions at Spotify Beach event in the French Riviera, she told Spotify’s Vice President and Global Head of Public Affairs, Dustee Jenkins: “Arya Stark represents a lot of change to the industry. I am so grateful to have played her over the last 10 years and every new role that I take on, I always think back to her character and what I learned from her.”
The “Pistol” star insisted it's vital that women support one another in the male-dominated entertainment industry and be “relentless” in pursuit of their goals.
She said: “Women in our industry always second guess themselves, but you have to fight that and band together. There is a place for all women and if you have an ambition or goal of who you want to be or what you want to do, you have to be relentless in getting yourself there.”
Maisie launched the “Frank Film Club with Maisie Williams” podcast with her friends amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She has learned a lot about herself recording the candid episodes.
She said: “During the pandemic, I really learned a lot about myself. My friends and I would watch movies and always talk about them after so we thought ‘why not start a podcast?’ Since then, we’ve really been able to transform the podcast and bring pieces of ourselves to each episode in an authentic way!”
Maisie, casting director Hannah Marie Williams, and filmmaker Lowri Robert invite the listener to join them as they “navigate the mad world of film.”
“Normal People” star Daisy Edgar-Jones joined them for a recent episode to discuss her role in the 2022 “Fresh” and horrors of modern dating.
The Cannes Lions at Spotify Beach is just getting started, with more musical performances, fireside chats with key Spotify executives and industry leaders and podcast recordings.