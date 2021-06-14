Man arrested for trespassing at Kylie Jenner's home

A man has been arrested at Kylie Jenner's home after he refused to leave until he could see the reality TV star. The 35-year-old man refused to leave the property when confronted by security and insisted he wanted to see 21-year-old Kylie and profess his love to her in person.

TMZ reports that Kylie was not home at the time of the incident and her security detained the man until the police arrived. This is reportedly not the first time he showed up at Kylie's home in Los Angeles but he has previously left when asked by security. The unnamed man was charged with misdemeanour trespassing before being released.

This is the latest alarming incident for the Kardashian-Jenner family after Kylie's sister Kim Kardashian was recently granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker who wants to “pursue a physical relationship” with her. The 40-year-old reality television star is said to be "scared" after Charles Peter Zelenoff, 32, managed to find her home and “filmed videos outside the edge of her property and she claims he's getting increasingly frustrated about not getting inside.”

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is particularly concerned "because she's never shared her address.” Meanwhile, their sister Kendall Jenner’s alleged stalker was recently sentenced to 180 days in jail. Shaquan King was arrested in March after he was caught swimming naked in Kendall’s pool, and was later taken into custody for felony stalking after showing up at Kylie's gated community.