Marc Maron slams the investigation into Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar nomination

Marc Maron has slammed the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' decision to investigate Andrea Riseborough's Oscar campaign. The 59-year-old actor has hit out at the news the organisation are set to conduct a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees after his “To Leslie” co-star received a surprise nod in the Best Actress category.

Story continues below Advertisement

Marc claimed Andrea's campaign - which allegedly saw high-profile stars including Edward Norton, Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron encouraged to praise the film on social media or host screenings of the movie after being contacted by its director Michael Morris, and his wife Mary McCormack - has upset the Academy because it “threatens their system”. Watch video: Speaking on his podcast’ “WTF with Marc Maron”, the 59-year-old comedian said: “Apparently, the Academy of Motion Picture Sciences or whatever the f*** it is has decided to investigate Andrea Riseborough’s grassroots campaign to get her the Oscar nomination because I guess it so threatens their system that they’re completely bought out by corporate interests in the form of studios.

“Millions of dollars [are] put into months and months of advertising campaigns, publicity, screenings by large corporate entertainment entities and Andrea was championed by her peers through a grassroots campaign which was pushed through by a few actors. "The Academy is [like], ‘Well, we gotta take a look at this. This is not the way it’s supposed to work. Independent artists don’t deserve the attention of the Academy unless we see how it works exactly. So, we’re going to look into this.’” The “Joker” star is adamant that “nothing” suspect will be uncovered because the recognition is “not undeserving” and that Riseborough’s name will still be in the running alongside “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star Michelle Yeoh, “Tar” star Cate Blanchett and “Blonde” star Ana De Armas.

Story continues below Advertisement