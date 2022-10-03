Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne caught in ‘punch-up’ that ended with arrests of two filmmakers

Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne were caught in an alleged “punch-up” that ended with two filmmakers being arrested and appearing in court. The incident happened after actress Robbie, 32, and supermodel Delevigne, 30, had finished eating at the Patagonia Sur restaurant in the La Boca neighbourhood of Buenos Aires at 3am on Sunday when a paparazzi tried to take their photo.

“The Sun” reported on Sunday night Josey McNamara, a film producer and business partner of Robbie’s, along with key grip Jac Hopkins, were the men involved in a scuffle with the photographer, who is said to have ended up on the ground bleeding with a broken arm. Watch video: It said the two Britons were arrested and taken to a police station for questioning while it is understood Robbie and Delevingne fled the scene.

“TMZ” added on Sunday the incident happened when friends Robbie and Delevingne tried to get into an Uber. It reported that “as the ladies were entering the car, a pap rushed them… our sources say the encounter freaked out the driver, who took off – with Delevingne fully in the car, and Robbie halfway in and halfway out”. “The Sun”, which named the photographer involved as Pedro Alberto Orquera, said onlookers called 911 and he was taken to hospital where he’s said to be waiting on surgery for “serious injuries”.

A police report showed McNamara and Hopkins told officers the photographer was “responsible for his own injuries”, according to the outlet. It also reported the pair appeared in front of magistrates on Sunday afternoon. McNamara worked with Robbie on the upcoming “Barbie” film, while Hopkins was in the crew of the movie, which stars Ryan Gosling, 41, as Ken.

