Mariah Carey comes clean on that ’extremely uncomfortable’ pregnant pause on Ellen Degeneres Show

Mariah Carey felt “extremely uncomfortable” when she was pushed to confirm she was pregnant during an appearance on the ‘Ellen Degeneres Show’. The ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’ hitmaker - who has nine-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon - appeared on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show back in 2008, amid speculation at the time that she may have been expecting a baby. During the episode, Ellen offered Mariah a glass of champagne to test if the singer was pregnant, and Mariah - who was pregnant at the time, but tragically miscarried her child - has now insisted she “didn’t enjoy that moment”. She said: “I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath. I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage. I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment.” The 50-year-old singer said she would have liked to see some “empathy” from Ellen and her team about the situation.

Speaking during an interview with Vulture, she added: “[There is] an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented. But what am I supposed to do? It’s like, [sings] ‘What are you going to do?’”

Mariah’s confession comes after Ellen, 62, and her talk show have been under intense scrutiny in recent months, following allegations of a “toxic” work environment caused by three producers of the programme.

The show “parted ways” with executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman earlier this month as a result of the claims, and Ellen - who was not accused of any wrongdoing in the initial allegations, but has since been slammed by some former guests - sent a letter of apology to staff after the allegations emerged.

She wrote: "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' would be a place of happiness - no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.

"For that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."