Mariah Carey responds to Martha Stewart’s thanksgiving criticism: ‘I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza’

Mariah Carey wasted little time in ringing in the Christmas season following the end of Halloween by sharing a post in which she announced the beginning of “#MariahSZN” on Tuesday. The veteran vocalist has become synonymous with the holiday season over the years, thanks to her classic Christmas anthem, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and the various other Christmas projects she involves herself in year after year.

Martha Stewart didn’t take too kindly to Carey once again appearing to skip Thanksgiving. In an appearance on “Today Show on Thursday, Stewart pleaded with Carey to observe the popular American holiday, which is set for November 24. “Today” shared a clip of the episode on Twitter: “‘You cannot give up Thanksgiving!’ @MarthaStewart makes a plea to @MariahCarey to slow her roll after the singer posted a video on social media celebrating the end of Halloween and skipping straight to Christmas. Mariah, what do you say?”

“You cannot give up Thanksgiving!" @MarthaStewart makes a plea to @MariahCarey to slow her roll after the singer posted a video on social media celebrating the end of Halloween and skipping straight to Christmas.



Mariah, what do you say? pic.twitter.com/dWDGVuqtYX — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 3, 2022 Carey responded shortly after: “Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!! But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now! 💕 “P.S I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza! And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop’s coming! 🥳🎄.” Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!! But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now! 💕 P.S I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza! And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop’s coming! 🥳🎄 https://t.co/zrTNaevTTM — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 3, 2022 Earlier in the week, Carye released a holiday-themed fairy tale book titled “The Christmas Princess”.

