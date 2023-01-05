Marilyn Manson sexual abuse case dismissed

A sexual abuse case against Marilyn Manson has been dismissed. Ashley Morgan Smithline last year accused the shock rocker of serious sexual, psychological and physical abuse, all of which he denied.

This week, the case was dismissed after she failed to replace her former legal counsel, Page Six reported. Smithline was required to find a new representative by December 5, 2022, after lawyer Jay D Ellwanger’s motion to withdraw was approved. The model failed to do so, resulting in the case being dropped without prejudice, leaving it open for it to be reopened at a later date.

In a statement to the outlet, Manson’s attorney Howard King said: “We thank and commend Ashley Smithline for dismissing her claims against Brian Warner without seeking or receiving anything in return. Watch video: “Ms Smithline has refused to be manipulated by others who are trying to pursue their own agendas against Mr Warner.

“We wish her well and will continue to work to assure that a significant price will be paid by those who have tried to abuse our legal system.” Smithline alleged that the 54-year-old rocker, who she met in 2010, sexually assaulted, bit, whipped and cut her during their former on-off relationship, which lasted for two-and-a-half years, and says she "survived a monster". She also alleged she was sent to a glass, soundproof room called "the bad girls' room" whenever she "p***** him off", and claims he penetrated her as she slept.

She told People: "He kept telling me, 'You can't rape someone that you're in love with.'" Smithline claimed that Manson once carved his initials into her thigh and says she still has the scar. She said: "I was brainwashed, and it makes me feel disgusting."

Smithline also alleged the pair made a blood pact, a binding agreement between two parties who share their own blood. She said: "He cut me on my stomach and then drank my blood. Then, he had me drink his. "The more I let him hurt me, the more I loved him, and the more I was proving myself to him."

Smithline, who is Jewish, claimed Manson asked her to bring him back "Nazi memorabilia", such as "throwing stars and knives", from Thailand, where she was modelling. She claims she suffers from PTSD and night terrors, and has branded the 'Fight Song' hitmaker the "most terrifying monster in the world". She added: "At one point, I asked him, 'Do you want me to kill myself? Do you want me to just f****** kill myself?'

"I'm not a victim. I'm a f****** survivor. I want people to know who he is, and it's worth it if not one more woman gets hurt again." In response to the allegations, a spokesperson for the singer said in a statement: "There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn't know where to begin to answer them. "This relationship, to the limited extent it was a relationship, didn't last one week."

More than a dozen women have accused Manson of abuse. “Game of Thrones” actress Esme Bianco revealed she was suing Manson, born Brian Warner, over allegations of sexual assault. She previously accused him of physically and emotionally abusing her during their relationship, which ended in early 2011.

Manson’s attorney vowed to "vigorously contest these allegations". Related video: The musician has also been accused of past abuse by his former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood, who accused him of "horrifically abusing" her for a long period.

She said in a statement: "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. “I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."