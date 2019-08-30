Matthew McConaughey arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "True Detective" season 3 at the Directors Guild of America. Picture: AP

Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey has bagged a new role – the actor and producer has joined the University of Texas as a professor. The announcement was made this week via the university.

McConaughey, who graduated from the university in 1993, will be a "professor of practice" at the Moody College of Communication as faculty in the Department of Radio-Television-Film. McConaughey has been a visiting professor since 2015, but this makes things official.

"We are proud to welcome Professor McConaughey to officially join our world-class faculty," said Moody College Dean Jay Bernhardt. "Matthew cares deeply for our school and our students, and we are thrilled that he shares his time and talent to help prepare the next generation of media leaders and innovators."

With more than 50 films under his belt and an Academy Award, McConaughey does come in as more than qualified. In addition to his films, he also starred in television shows and also has experience as a producer, and is best known for that role in his season of True Detective.

In recognition of his professional pedigree and personal investment in student success, Matthew McConaughey has been appointed a #TEXASMoody professor of practice. @McConaughey will continue to teach the #UTScriptoScreen class in @UTRTF. pic.twitter.com/9goKkc6U0A — TEXAS Moody (@UTexasMoody) August 28, 2019

According to Sky News, the announcement of his role at the university came shortly after he became one of four new investors in Austin FC, the city's Major League Soccer team.

McConaughey said: "The most diverse and borderless game in the world is now coming to one of the most multicultural, creative and diverse cities in the world. Austin FC is a healthy investment in our city's culture and future."

The team is currently building a new, football-specific stadium in the city, and plans to open in 2021 when it will also make its MLS expansion debut.