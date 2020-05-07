EntertainmentCelebrity NewsInternational
Meek Mill departing after a hearing at a Pennsylvania appeals court in Philadelphia. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Meek Mill welcomes newborn son on his birthday

On his 33rd birthday, Meek Mill received the biggest gift ever, and that was his third son. 

The "Buy A Heart" rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the big news that his designer girlfriend, Milan Harris has given him the best gift. 

He tweeted: "Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday!"  

The "1942 Flows" hitmaker has been receiving lots of love from fans as well as musician. 

Harris, the creator of Milano Di Rouge, also took to Instagram to wish her baby daddy a happy birthday. 

She wrote: "Happy Birthday Love @meekmill. I hope this year is filled with more blessings, lots of love, peace & prosperity. I’m beyond proud of the man you’ve become. You motivate and inspire me in so many ways." 

