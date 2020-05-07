Meek Mill welcomes newborn son on his birthday

On his 33rd birthday, Meek Mill received the biggest gift ever, and that was his third son. The "Buy A Heart" rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the big news that his designer girlfriend, Milan Harris has given him the best gift. He tweeted: "Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday!"

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

The "1942 Flows" hitmaker has been receiving lots of love from fans as well as musician.

Meek having his son on his birthday is a different kinda fly….. that’s some fly ass shit. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 7, 2020

Meek Mill has welcomed his newborn baby boy, on his birthday — HIP HOP FACTS (@DailyRapFacts) May 7, 2020

Congrats, happy birthday and love to u bro!! -Cud https://t.co/TD7gLZhpUu — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) May 7, 2020

Harris, the creator of Milano Di Rouge, also took to Instagram to wish her baby daddy a happy birthday.



She wrote: "Happy Birthday Love @meekmill. I hope this year is filled with more blessings, lots of love, peace & prosperity. I’m beyond proud of the man you’ve become. You motivate and inspire me in so many ways."