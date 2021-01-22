Megan Thee Stallion slams Tory Lanez as an 'abuser' ahead of court date

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Megan Thee Stallion has branded Tory Lanez an “abuser” ahead of their next court date in their alleged shooting case, where Tory is facing charges of assault. Tory is currently facing charges of assault for allegedly shooting the 25-year-old rapper during an incident in July last year, and after it was reported that charges against Tory were dropped, Megan has taken to social media to insist his court hearing will still go ahead. She fumed: "Y'all can't tell when s*** fake news Y'all still don't see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can't wait until the MF FACTS come out ! "B**** you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND B**** YOU GOING TO JAIL (sic)” Y’all can’t tell when shit fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out ! Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 21, 2021 Megan also said she’s still suffering from “trauma” from the alleged shooting, as well as the death of several of her family members.

She wrote in a separate tweet: “Trauma is real I’m still traumatized from loosing my mom dad and one of my grandmothers and on top of that being shot. I’m not open abt anything on the internet usually bc I like to keep my emotions private but I’m reaching my limit, Im going to keep staying positive. (sic)”

Trauma is real I’m still traumatized from loosing my mom dad and one of my grandmothers and on top of that being shot. I’m not open abt anything on the internet usually bc I like to keep my emotions private but I’m reaching my limit, Im going to keep staying positive. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 21, 2021

Tory was initially supposed to be in court on Wednesday, but because the court date was booked for the same day as President Joe Biden’s inauguration, it has now been pushed back to February 25.

A source told People magazine: "Charges have not been dropped. The court docket simply wasn't updated yet."

Tory has pleaded not guilty to his charges, which include one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm as well as also being charged for carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

The “WAP” hitmaker first blamed Tory for the after she alleged his publicist had been spreading false information about the incident.

In an Instagram Live, she said: "Since y'all hoes so worried 'bout it, yes, this ***** Tory shot me."

She continued: "You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s***. Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really f****** dragging it."

Megan went on to explain that she was in a car with Tory and several other people when an argument broke out and claimed he shot at her after she decided to get out and started walking away.

She said: "Everybody in the car arguing. I'm in the front seat, this ***** in the back seat.

"I get out the car, I'm done arguing. I don't wanna argue no more. I get out, I'm walking away. This *****, from outside the back seat of the car, start shooting me. You shot me!"