Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-bodyguard living it up in Qatar despite reportedly being MIA

Los Angeles - Megan Thee Stallion’s former bodyguard Justin Edison has been active on social media despite the rapper’s lawyer claiming that he went missing before his scheduled testimony in Tory Lanez’s shooting trial. A source close to Edison told Media Take Out on Sunday: “Justin was hired as personal security (for a very important person) and is currently in Qatar, while (the person he is protecting) is at the World Cup.”

It’s also reported that he “plans to continue with his security gig, until the VIP he’s protecting is back home, safe and sound.” The insider added that Edison won’t likely return to the US until Thursday, December 22, at the earliest. Unfortunately, by then, the trial will have concluded, reported aceshowbiz.com. The reports corroborated Edison’s latest post on his Instagram account @justwatchprotection. In the December 2 post, the security guard revealed that he had been working for the Qatar World Cup in Qatar for the past few weeks.

Edison posted a series of photos of him working overseas, one of the snapshots saw him posing in the audience seat at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. “Closing out the year protecting clients over the next few weeks of the World Cup. Another country stamp, God is Good #blessed,” he captioned the post. Interestingly, celebrity gossip account Its Onsite revealed that shortly before Meg’s lawyer Alex Spiro confirmed to the press that the Houston Hottie’s ex-bodyguard went missing, Edison was caught liking a friend’s Instagram post.

On Saturday, Megan’s lawyer Alex told The Shade Room: “We recently learnt that Justin Edison went missing right before he was scheduled to appear in court.” He added: “The LAPD is currently looking into his disappearance, and welcome any information about his whereabouts.” Meanwhile, LAPD confirmed to TMZ they don’t have a missing person case open for Edison.

Edison is one of the key witnesses as he’s the person who prosecutors say Megan’s ex-BFF and former assistant, Kelsey Nicole Harris, sent a text to on the night of the July shooting that read, “Help,” followed by “Tory shot Meg. 911.”