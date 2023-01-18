Meryl Streep joins season 3 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Meryl Streep has joined the cast of “Only Murders in the Building” for season 3. Selena Gomez – who plays Mabel Mora on the Hulu mystery comedy-drama series – has confirmed the Hollywood icon is on board for the eagerly-awaited next instalment.

And Paul Rudd, who played Ben Glenroy for two episodes last season, is returning. Filming is under way. In a clip on Instagram, Gomez says; “Hey guys, we’re on set!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) She then turns the camera to her co-stars Martin Short (Oliver) and Steve Martin (Charles) and says: “The gang is back." Gomez says: “Could this honestly get any better? Oh wait!” Rudd then appears and says: “Well, I do think it could get a little bit better.”

Streep pops up in the background and asks if her new co-stars need anything, to which Short quips: “Just the tea I asked for half an hour ago.” The latter also added a black-and-white snap of them all and tweeted: “The filming of Season 3 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ has begun! A cast to dream of.” Season 2 saw Cara Delevingne play Alice, “a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery”.

It featured guest stars Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer. Gomez admitted she loved working with Delevingne, so much so the pair got matching tattoos. The “991” hitmaker and the “Carnival Row” star got identical pink rose inkings and the 30-year-old singer/actress has revealed how the design references one of her friend’s nicknames for her.