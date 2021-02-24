Michael B. Jordan 'cried the most' this year over Chadwick Boseman's passing

Michael B. Jordan has admitted he "cried the most" this year over Chadwick Boseman's death but he knows the late actor - who passed away after a secret cancer battle - will inspire generations to come. Michael B. Jordan "cried the most" this year over Chadwick Boseman's passing. The “Creed” actor has heaped praise on his late “Black Panther” co-star - who passed away last August after a secret battle with colon cancer - as he spoke of the "generations of kids coming up" that will look up to the actor and his "impact and legacy", even in just 43 years of life. Speaking to the Hollywood issue of Vanity Fair magazine, she said: "Our relationship was a very personal one and had a lot of great moments - some that I couldn't fully appreciate and fully understand until now. "I wish I had more time to have our relationship evolve, and grow, and become closer and stronger. We got a concentrated dose of Chadwick.

“He did more in his 43 years of life than most people have done in a lifetime.

"And he was here for the time he was supposed to be here, and he had his impact, and his legacy.

“That was clear with the abundance of love that he has gotten from people all over the world.

“There are generations of kids coming up that look to him. It's incredible. And losing him was …Yeah, man, it hurt. It hurt a lot. That's probably what made me cry the most this year."

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old actor previously revealed he wants to inspire future generations to battle racial injustice.

Explaining the importance, he shared: "This year has been so revealing and enlightening in so many different ways.

“It's like I'm standing on the past generation's shoulders, I want this next generation to stand on top of mine.

“I want them to be a little bit taller, see further, speak louder, be better.

“So in the position I'm in, I'm just trying to lay down a solid foundation for them to stand on."