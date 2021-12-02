Michael B. Jordan says 'the timing was right' with Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan has revealed why he went public with his current romance. The 34-year-old actor and Lori, 24, decided to make their relationship Instagram official in January, after months of speculation, and Michael has explained why they decided to go public with their romance.

The Hollywood star shared: "There's a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. “I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal. "Long story short, I think it's just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me. Yeah. I'm happy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) Michael previously found it tough to cope with the scrutiny that came his way. He told The Hollywood Reporter: "When I was younger, I don't know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person's going to go through.

"It takes a special person to deal with that." Michael previously explained that he remains a "private" person, despite going public with his relationship.