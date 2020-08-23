Michael B. Jordan shows support for Megan Thee Stallion

Michael B. Jordan has taken to Twitter to publicly share his support for Megan Thee Stallion after she alleged Tory Lanez shot her. The 33-year-old actor took to Twitter to publicly support Megan, 25, after she claimed Tory was the shooter in the incident last month where she suffered gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery to have bullets removed from her feet. Michael tweeted: "Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up. We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women. @theestallion (sic)." Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up. We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women. @theestallion — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) August 22, 2020 Michael's tweet came after Megan alleged that Tory's publicist has been spreading false information about the incident. She said: "Since y'all hoes so worried 'bout it, yes, this ***** Tory shot me."

She continued: "You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s***. Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really f****** dragging it."

Megan went on to explain that she was in a car with Tory and several other people when an argument broke out and she claimed he shot at her after she decided to get out and started walking away.

She said: "Everybody in the car arguing. I'm in the front seat, this ***** in the back seat.

"I get out the car, I'm done arguing. I don't wanna argue no more. I get out, I'm walking away. This *****, from outside the back seat of the car, start shooting me. You shot me!"

The 'Savage' hitmaker also addressed claims she was cut by glass and insisted she said that because she feared she would be shot by the LAPD.

She said: "I didn't get cut by no glass, but let me tell you why they're saying that.

"When the police came... the police come - I'm scared. All this s*** going on with the police ... I didn't want to die. I didn't want the police to shoot me cause there's a ***** with a gun in the car with me."

And the 'Hot Girl Summer' star also responded to speculation she hit Tory.

She added: "Mother******* talking about I hit this *****. I never hit you. Mother******* like, 'Oh she mad 'cause he was trying to f*** with Kylie'. No, I wasn't. Like, you dry shot me. Like, everybody in the car - there's only four mother******* in the car: me, you, my homegirl and your security."

Megan's Instagram Live came shortly after the Los Angeles Times reported that the Los Angeles District Attorney's office is considering filing charges against Tory for allegedly shooting Megan.