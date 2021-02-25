Michael B. Jordan's romance with Lori Harvey has 'gotten serious quickly'

Michael B. Jordan has “gotten serious quickly” in his romance with Lori Harvey, as sources say the couple "don't want to be apart". The “Black Panther” actor and the 24-year-old model only made their romance public in January after being spotted together for the first time in late November, but sources have said their relationship has been going from strength to strength. An insider told People magazine: "They have gotten serious quickly. It's obvious that they don't want to be apart. “When they don't travel together, Lori spends a lot of time in Los Angeles with Michael. "Michael has charmed her and is treating her like a queen. Lori seems very happy." The news comes after Michael wowed his partner on Valentine’s Day earlier this month, when he rented out an entire aquarium for their date and had it decorated with flower petals and candles.

Posting a video of the romantic scene on her Instagram Story, Lori wrote: “My baby rented one the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this [heart eyes emoji] (sic)”

The surprises didn’t stop there either, as Lori was then treated to a luxurious dinner inside the aquarium, before the couple returned home, only for the 24-year-old model to discover dozens of roses, candles, and a bubble bath, which had all been arranged whilst the couple were out on their date.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old actor and his girlfriend were recently reported to be “committed and very happy” in their relationship.

An insider said: “Michael B. Jordan’s family loves Lori, and vice versa. Lori is everything Michael’s family could have hoped for him to find. She’s lovely, respectful and fits in perfectly.

“Her friends also think he’s great for her.

Everyone around them approves of their relationship.

Things have gotten serious fast, but there have been no red flags.

“They’re both totally invested, committed and very happy.”