Mihlali Ndamase. Picture: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase is ranked number 17 on the international Instagram Rich List for beauty, with the local YouTuber potentially earning R25 000 per post. 

The Instagram Rich List is done by Hopper HQ, listing various influences such celebrities, beauty gurus, sportspeople and travel boffins, and giving an estimate of what they can charge per Instagram post in dollars. 

Leading the pack on the Beauty list is Huda Beauty owner, Huda Kattan followed by make- p gurus James Charles and Jeffree Star. 

Ndamase came in just under another YouTuber, Jackie Aina, who is one of three black influencers on the list, the third being Shayla Mitchell. 

Mzansi had nothing but praise for Ndamase after making it on the international list. 

Ndamase previously had South Africa talking after she dropped a sexy Instagram picture of her in a bikini dominating the local Twitter conversation for a weekend. 