Mihlali Ndamase is ranked number 17 on the international Instagram Rich List for beauty, with the local YouTuber potentially earning R25 000 per post. The Instagram Rich List is done by Hopper HQ, listing various influences such celebrities, beauty gurus, sportspeople and travel boffins, and giving an estimate of what they can charge per Instagram post in dollars.

Leading the pack on the Beauty list is Huda Beauty owner, Huda Kattan followed by make- p gurus James Charles and Jeffree Star.

Ndamase came in just under another YouTuber, Jackie Aina, who is one of three black influencers on the list, the third being Shayla Mitchell.

I don't recommend doing the conversion to Rands if you're South African. pic.twitter.com/osVv5AryC0 — Ngoako Lerato Mannya (@LeratoMannya) July 23, 2019

Mzansi had nothing but praise for Ndamase after making it on the international list.

Mihlali, We proud of you sis 💥🔥 congrats, keep doing what you are doing, Sebenza girl pic.twitter.com/Ic3Jnx3v5T — 🄼🄽🄰 🄽🄳🄸🄽🄶🅄 🄻🄴🄴🄲🄾🅁🄴 (@IamLeeCore) July 23, 2019

I knew Kylie would be the highest! I am just also happy to see one of our own on these lists! Mihlali has a lot to be proud of https://t.co/zlvlDlbtbD — Katlego (@YougottaLoveKaz) July 23, 2019

Mihlali making it on a whole rich list says a lot.

There are 137 people on that list — Uhaha. (@NotYetUhuru_) July 23, 2019

Mihlali is #135 across all categories worldwide yerrr 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WsGtkbrOlV — B A M P H A B A M P O N A 🌍 (@OhmzTheDon) July 23, 2019

Is Mihlali 17th in the world among MUAs??? Iconic stuff 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Q0U5sFL48Y — Mumen Writer (@TefoWritesStuff) July 23, 2019

Mihlali is in the top 20? We have to stan https://t.co/nNsycs6vg6 — 𝒮𝓊𝓂𝓅𝓉𝓊𝑜𝓊𝓈 (@bokangmal) July 23, 2019

Mihlali Ndamase earns R25k per SOV post. May every local influencer learn the gaps and get to work. — BENITA IS MY MOM (@DavidWamambo) July 23, 2019

Ndamase previously had South Africa talking after she dropped a sexy Instagram picture of her in a bikini dominating the local Twitter conversation for a weekend.