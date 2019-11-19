Miley Cyrus has dumped Cody Simpson in order to "focus on herself."
The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker has decided to call time on her whirlwind romance with the 22-year-old singer in order to "focus on herself" but they have decided to remain friends and are open to rekindling their relationship in the future.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "They are taking a break, but want to remain friends. She said she just needs to focus on herself."
Miley and Cody went public with their relationship last month after rumours began to swirl when the 'Pretty Brown Eyes' hitmaker was spotted visiting her in hospital.
Cody's manager Matt Zeidman said at the time: "It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realise. Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they're both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me."