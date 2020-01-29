Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth finalise divorce









FILE - This April 22, 2019 file photo shows Liam Hemsworth, left, and Miley Cyrus arrive at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles. Cyrus and Hemsworth are legally single. Court records show that a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, finalized the divorce that ended the brief marriage. The couple separated and Hemsworth filed for divorce in August, about eight months after he and Cyrus married. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth are officially single again after reportedly finalising their divorce. Court records show that a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday finalised the divorce that ended the brief marriage of the 27-year-old American pop star and the 30-year-old Australian actor, reports billboard.com The couple separated and Hemsworth filed for divorce in August, about eight months after he and Cyrus married. Hemsworth and Cyrus have no children, and neither sought spousal support. Documents cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. In a statement announcing their separation, they said they were choosing to focus on themselves and their careers and would remain "dedicated parents to all of their animals they share."

A rep for the high-profile duo said: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers."

News of their split comes shortly after Miley was photographed kissing Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter in Lake Como, Italy.

The duo were also seen cuddling by the side of a pool.

An eyewitness told "Entertainment Tonight": "They were not trying to hide it at all. There were other people sitting by the pool."

The source added: "They were fully on a date, getting drinks, just the two of them. They even got a couple of massages at the hotel."

Prior to their split, Miley described her relationship with Liam as "unique".

Cyrus and Hemsworth spent sporadic stints as a couple for nearly a decade before they married in December 2018.

The day after Hemsworth filed for divorce, Cyrus denied on Twitter that her infidelity was the reason.