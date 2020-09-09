Miley Cyrus blasts MTV VMA production team for 'sexist comments'

The “Midnight Sky” hitmaker has opened up about her experience singing her new track at the ceremony last week, and insisted her lighting requests weren't met with the best reaction. Speaking on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, she said: "I wanted the lights to be turned off and then the lighting of the room to just be lighting me. So no key light, no beauty light. "Beauty light is always used on women. And I said turn the f****** lights off. You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn't turn the beauty light off. I want this red lighting. "They said, 'OK, OK ― we'll just do the same thing that we would do with the guys,' 'cause like, that's what I want. "And then something that I was doing ― something that I can't say ― for the VMAs, my bracelets kept getting caught in all this s*** and they said, 'You know you wanted to be treated like a guy and lit like a guy? We wouldn't be dealing with this if a guy was doing it.' "

Miley - who has hosted the ceremony and performed at th event a number of times - admitted the situation was "embarrassing".

Asked how she puts up with comments like that while still trying to get her artistic vision across, Miley insisted she is "firm" but kind, even if it could be misinterpreted.

She explained: "I am firm about what I want, but in a way that, you know, you might expect someone might say, 'Man, she was a diva, she was a b****.'

"But it's again, it's like ― OK, have The Weeknd come in here and say the same thing or Kanye [West] is like, a creative God, and it's like, come on, why am I not getting that I'm a creative mastermind but I'm becoming a b****?

"No one would ever say that about Kanye West choosing what lighting he wants on a performance."