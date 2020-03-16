Miley Cyrus calls for compassion amid coronavirus pandemic

Popstar Miley Cyrus has called for compassion amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 27-year-old pop star has urged the American public not to stockpile food amid the health crisis, warning that "the more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become".

Miley wrote on Instagram: "NO ONE needs every soup in the store, the more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentially.





"This is a great time to practice restraint... it's incredibly difficult to make smart decisions while panicking. (sic)"





Miley - who has 105 million followers on Instagram - insisted there is "enough to go around if we take care of one another".





She wrote: "But think twice before following fear and being inconsiderate. There is enough to go around if we take care of one another. This is a beautiful time to LEAD! (sic)"

