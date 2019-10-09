Miley Cyrus has been hospitalised, and although she hasn't specified what her illness is, she's hoping she'll be back on her feet before her scheduled appearance at the Gorillapalooza charity event over the weekend.
On her Instagram story, she wrote: "Trying to heal as quick as I can to make it to Gorillapalooza w @TheEllenShow @PortiaDeRossi @BrunoMars this weekend! Send goooooood vibes my way! Hoping the Rock star G* DS send me a boost of bad a** and help me kick this s**t to the cub where it belongs. We got gorillas to save!"