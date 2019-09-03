Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter. Picture: Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are living together following their splits from their husbands last month. The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker has been growing close to the 30-year-old blogger following her split from her husband Liam Hemsworth last month and, although it's still early days for them, they've already progressed to the next level and have moved in together.

A source told PEOPLE.com: "They live together and are very happy. Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn."

Tongues started wagging when the "Malibu" hitmaker was spotted locking lips with Kaitlynn - who also recently split from her husband Brody Jenner - on board a yacht just a few days after she confirmed that she and the "Hunger Games" hunk had split.

An insider said at the time: "Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It's romantic, but also a friendship. They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it."

Shortly after the photograph of them kissing went viral, Liam filed for divorce, which led to people speculating that the 26-year-old pop star had cheated on him.

Miley fumed at the time: "I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide.

"It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20's. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I've experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom.

"I f**ked up and cheated in relationships when I was young.

"I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong.

"I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking

"I swung on a wrecking ball

"There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in

"But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I've learned from every experience in my life. I'm not perfect, I don't want to be, it's boring. I've grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always

"BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.

"I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger. (sic)"

Liam and Miley tied the knot in late December.