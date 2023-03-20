Miley Cyrus ‘releasing new album packed with break-up songs’

Miley Cyrus is reportedly releasing a new album packed with break-up songs. The pop superstar, 30, whose exes include actor Liam Hemsworth, has just brought out her eighth album, “Endless Summer Vacation”, but is said to be ready to release a second volume of the record in the next few months.

It’s thought the album will feature more autobiographical tracks and a remix of Cyrus’s No1 smash “Flowers”, according to The Sun. A source told the newspaper: “Miley wrote so many amazing songs for the album and it quickly became clear just a standard record would be a waste. Watch video:

“Initially the plan was to call the album ‘Endless Summer Vacation Volume 1’ but then it was decided a surprise drop would be better.” The insider added the new tracks being kept ultra-secret, and highlighted how rumours about Cyrus’s plans for the new release after her actress sister Brandi Cyrus, 35, said about “Endless Summer Vacation”: “My favourite song is actually not on here, it will be coming out later.” They continued: “Last year Miley had a few leaks in terms of music so the past few months has been a total lockdown with everything on a need-to-know basis.

“Even some in her wider team were kept in the dark about what was on ‘Endless Summer Vacation’. “Her inner circle had managed to keep things under wraps but Brandi’s comment has given the game away. “As with ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, the next release is very autobiographical and covers the breakdown of her relationship with Liam Hemsworth and finding love again with (current partner) Maxx Morando.”