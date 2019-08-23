Miley Cyrus. Picture: Instagram

Miley Cyrus is to keep the 15 animals she shared with Liam Hemsworth now they are no longer together. The couple announced earlier this month they had split after just seven months of marriage and after the "Hunger Games" actor filed for divorce a few days ago, it's unlikely the break-up will be acrimonious he's agreed she can care for their seven dogs, two horses, two mini horses, three cats and a pig.

California law allows judges to determine which party is best suited to keep the pets, or even if custody should be shared, but that's unlikely in this case as TMZ reports Liam doesn't plan to contest Miley's request for the animals.

The former couple also had a prenuptial agreement in place so it is unlikely there will be dispute over property either.

Although the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker gave most of the animals a home originally, Liam, 29, saved the menagerie during the Malibu wildfires last year, which hit while Miley was out of town.

And the 26-year-old star previously praised the actor for his heroic efforts and joked he "got a lot of action" afterwards because she was so grateful.

She said: "He got a lot of action for saving the animals. He got a lot of action. We had to make sure that he knew I was very thankful."

Miley and Liam's split was confirmed on August 10, when a representative for the 'Slide Away' singer said the couple had "agreed to separate".

The spokesperson said: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."