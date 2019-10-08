"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown doesn't think being famous will ever be "normal" to her.
The 15-year-old actress - who shot to fame playing Eleven in Netflix drama series "Stranger Things" - doesn't think she'll ever fully grasp the fact people recognise her wherever she goes and admitted she doesn't always look "presentable".
She told E! News: "I don't think it will ever be a normal thing.
"Some days I go out and I make sure I look somewhat presentable and some days, I look like an absolute hot mess."
While Millie thinks she's always been confident, she insisted it is "OK" for people to take time to figure out who they are and to be comfortable with themselves.