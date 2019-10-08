Millie Bobby Brown: Fame isn't normal









Millie Bobby Brown. Picture: Instagram "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown doesn't think being famous will ever be "normal" to her. The 15-year-old actress - who shot to fame playing Eleven in Netflix drama series "Stranger Things" - doesn't think she'll ever fully grasp the fact people recognise her wherever she goes and admitted she doesn't always look "presentable". She told E! News: "I don't think it will ever be a normal thing. "Some days I go out and I make sure I look somewhat presentable and some days, I look like an absolute hot mess." While Millie thinks she's always been confident, she insisted it is "OK" for people to take time to figure out who they are and to be comfortable with themselves.

Asked where her confidence came from, she replied: "I think I came out the womb... singing Lizzo.

"It's good to be confident and to know who you are but it's okay to also not know who you are. It's a fun journey."

Meanwhile, the British star also harbours dreams of stepping behind the camera and joked she'll be hiring some handsome leading men when she does start directing.

She laughed: "If I could direct anyone, I would want to direct Leonardo DiCaprio just so I can look at his face all day. Or Timothée Chalamet, just kidding!"

Millie previously revealed she wants to make social media a "happy place".

She said: "Social media is one of the best places in the world and one of the worst - it counteracts itself. It sends such amazing messages; it raises awareness of situations that need to be heard. Nobody should say it isn't a platform for positivity and change.

"But then there are some really heartbreaking things to happen on social media and I have dealt with a lot of bullying online. I want to make it a happy place."