Monica Lewinsky calls for Beyoncé to make another lyric change

Monica Lewinsky wants Beyoncé to remove a reference to her from one of her old songs. The former White House intern - who famously had an affair with then-President Bill Clinton, with the scandal leading to his impeachment in 1998 – suggested the “Crazy in Love” hitmaker should change the lyrics to her 2013 hit “Partition” after the 40-year-old star pledged to remove an ableist slur from her new song “Heated”.

Tweeting an article from “Varity” about the change to “Heated”, Lewinsky wrote: “uhmm, while we’re at it … #Partition (sic)” The song in question features the lyrics: “Now my mascara running, red lipstick smudged/Oh, me so horny, yeah, he want to f***/He popped all my buttons, and he ripped my blouse/He Monica Lewinsky-ed all on my gown.” Watch video:

This isn't the first time Lewinsky has objected to the words to the song. She said in 2014: “Thanks, Beyoncé, but if we’re verbing, I think you meant ‘Bill Clinton’d all on my gown’, not ‘Monica Lewinsky’d.’” Her comments came after Beyoncé pledged to change the lyrics to “Heated”, which was co-written with Drake and features the line: “Spazzing on that a**, spaz on that a**.”

The lyric was branded "offensive" and "ableist" for its use of the word spaz, a derogatory term for spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy. Her representative said: “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.” UK disability charity Sense initially said it was “disappointing” Beyoncé was “using an offensive term"”in her son and called for “more education to improve awareness of disability”.

They have praised her for agreeing to change the lyric. The organisation said: “Beyoncé has a history of championing inclusivity, and we’re happy that she’s listened to feedback and agreed to re-record the lyric that many disabled people find offensive. “We recognise that the word was not used intentionally to cause harm but words have power and can reinforce negative attitudes marginalised groups face.

