Naomi Campbell opens up about racism

Naomi Campbell has missed out on magazine covers because of her skin colour.

The 50-year-old supermodel has spoken out about racism, admitting it makes her "f***ing furious".

She said: "It makes me f***ing furious. Last year I was refused entry to a hotel in the south of France because of my skin colour. It's rude. It's wrong. And there are still certain countries where I don't appear on the cover of magazines for that same reason."

And Naomi has praised Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of the US edition of Vogue magazine, for "fighting the powers-that-be" to get her on the cover.

She added: "Actually I think Anna Wintour has been very brave recently. She has admitted the fashion industry is too wasteful. And she also told me she had to fight with the powers-that-be to get me on the cover of US Vogue first time round, for which I am grateful."