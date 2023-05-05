Naomi Campbell praises charming and approachable King Charles

Naomi Campbell has praised “approachable” and “charming” King Charles. The 52-year-old supermodel has met the monarch several times and she has been impressed by the 74-year-old king’s passion for looking out of the UK to see how he can help other countries.

Paying tribute to the king for Britain’s “Vogue magazine”, Campbell said:“‘Approachable’ is how I would describe His Majesty King Charles III. Watch video: “We first met at the then Rothschild family home, Waddesdon Manor, for Donatella Versace’s ‘It’s Fashion’ charity gala, in 2001, and since then our paths have crossed a few times.

“Meeting him in Lagos was a highlight. I remember him being at his most charming there. I have respect for the fact that he cares to visit Africa and is passionate about what is happening on the continent. “I give people credit when they get up and take action – go to places and see with their own eyes. That’s what he did. “So, I think he understands the importance of what the African continent is, and will be, in the future, and how important it is to include the continent on the global stage. I wish him a great reign and all the success.”

Fellow supermodel Kate Moss thinks Charles’s reign “brings hope” to Britain. She said: “I had so much admiration for the Queen, and I don’t think King Charles will disappoint. I love his values on sustainability, the environment. It’s a new era in Britain: one to look forward to and that brings hope.” Campbell’s comments about the king’s charm were echoed by Dame Joan Collins.

The veteran actress said: “His Majesty King Charles has always been charming, with a wonderful voice and a dry, dry sense of humour. “I met him for the first time at the charity ball that Armand Hammer gave in Palm Beach, Miami, in the 1980s, when he was the Prince of Wales and first married to Princess Diana. “We had a little dance together, which was very nice. He’s quite a good dancer! And he wrote very flattering words about it in his book.