Supermodel, Philanthropist, Activist and Cultural Innovator Naomi Campbell been interview by Moderator Gugulethu Mfuphi at a FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit 2019. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Naomi Campbell refused to reveal anything about her rumoured romance with Liam Payne while appearing on 'The Jonathan Ross Show'.



The 48-year-old supermodel has been reported to have been dating the 25-year-old singer for several weeks, however, she refused to reveal anything about the apparent coupling when quizzed about it by host Jonathan telling him she "never" discusses her personal life.





Referring to her love life, Jonathan, 58, asked: "There have been a lot of headlines recently connecting you to Mr. Liam Payne."





Prompting Naomi to quickly reply: "And? I never discuss my personal life. Another name?"





Moving on to rapper Drake's reported interest in her, Jonathan then asked: "Drake? You got quite close to Drake?"





Naomi smiled and reiterated: "I never discuss my personal life. I mean, it's crazy it's like one day it's one person, the next day it's another. Who is tomorrow? That's what I want to know ... For me I laugh. The stories are incredible, it's humorous ... I just get on with my life."





Jonathan then jokingly asked "for a friend" whether Naomi is single, to which the catwalk queen responded: "I don't want any blind dates, thank you!"





Naomi was spotted with former One Direction member Liam who has 23-month-old son Bear with his ex-girlfriend, pop star Cheryl - at Nigerian singer Davido's concert at the O2 Arena in January and they have been on a series of dates since.





A source said at the time: "Liam and Naomi were keen to keep a low profile. They entered and exited the arena via the back door and were quickly whisked up to a VIP suite on Level 3. After the show, they left together in the back of a blacked-out green Range Rover and Liam was seen putting his arm around Naomi's waist."





Earlier this month, Liam sent flirty messages to Naomi on social media.



