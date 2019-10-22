Naomie Harris has made the decision to not name the A-list actor who groped her during an audition when she was in her twenties because she doesn't want her "whole narrative to be hijacked by one person's name".
The "Black and Blue" star revealed in an interview with The Guardian newspaper that when she was in her twenties she was inappropriately grabbed by the male star who put his hand up her skirt during an audition as the casting director and director looked on in silence.
Naomie has decided not to name the man responsible because she doesn't want to forever be connected to him.