Ne-Yo wants to address marital 'challenges' in private

Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Renay, accused him of being unfaithful throughout their relationship in a lengthy Instagram post on June 22 and now the 42-year-old singer has broken his silence to appeal for fans to give them some space and time to address their issues, but didn't address his spouse's allegations directly. He tweeted: “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

In her own social media message, Renay - who has Shaffer, six, Roman, four, and Isabella, 13 months, with the “Miss Independent” singer - insisted it would be "insane" for her to stay with her husband following eight years of lies and deception. She wrote on Instagram: "8 years. 8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them! "To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t.

"I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache.(sic)" Renay went on to ask people to stop sending footage of Ne-Yo with other women because his antics are "no longer her concern" and she doesn't want to be seen as a victim. She continued: “I ask that you all please stop sending me videos and information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern. I am not a victim.

