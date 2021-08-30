NeNe Leakes: My husband is transitioning to the other side

NeNe Leakes has given a devastating update on her husband Gregg Leakes' battle with cancer. The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star revealed in June that her spouse - who was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018 but went into remission - had been battling the disease again.

And the 53-year-old reality star has hit back at a customer at the couple's Linnethia lounge in Atlanta, who called her "rude" for not wishing a patron happy birthday. In the footage obtained by OnSite, NeNe can be heard saying: “My husband is transitioning to the other side. “You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now. We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business.

“So, when people approach and say, ‘you’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say ‘happy birthday,’ okay?” Last month, the TV personality pulled out of a planned appearance hosting “The Talk” as she'd received the happy news her partner was being discharged from hospital after undergoing a surgical procedure.

Asked why she hadn't been on the show as advertised, NeNe replied: "I was suppose to be hosting The Talk today. But I got good news that Gregg was coming home after being hospitalized 6 weeks.(sic)" NeNe admitted it is a "difficult" time, and her 67-year-old husband is "different". Speaking in a recent Instagram Live, she added: "He's super small. If you've ever been around somebody who's had cancer before, he's different. He's different.

"I'd love for everybody to pray for Gregg, that would be beautiful. Pray for his strength. "And pray for me, too." Gregg had gone into remission in May 2019 following treatment.