Nick Cannon doesn't think he could be faithful to one person again.
The 'Masked Singer' presenter insisted he never cheated on ex-wife Mariah Carey - the mother of his eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe - but after they split in 2014, he realised the "construct" of monogamy isn't for him.
Speaking on the "ExpediTIously" podcast, he said: "I think I'll never be able to be with just one woman again. I did it in marriage, I was very faithful in my marriage. The reason why we split up had nothing to do with infidelity, nothing like that.
"Once I stepped away from that, I [realised] that construct is not designed for me."
The 38-year-old star - who also has two-year-old son Golden with former partner Brittany Bell - insisted he had never believed in marriage but would have done whatever Mariah asked of him.