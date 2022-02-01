Nick Cannon wanted to hold off news he's to be a dad for eighth time

Nick Cannon has spoken out after it was revealed he's set to become a father again. The 41-year-old actor has confirmed he is set to become a father for the eighth time after pictures of the pair at a baby shower at the weekend were shared by TMZ.

And Nick has admitted they wanted to be "respectful" when it came to announcing the news after the tragic passing of his five-month-old son - who he had with Alyssa Scott - from a brain tumour just last month. On Monday's episode of “The Nick Cannon Show”, he said: "So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, 'What is the right time? How do I share this?' "No one, we didn't expect Zen to pass away ... All of the news was so unexpected.

"I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough — She held off making our announcements and speaking on social media. "She's a very, you know, in the public eye type of person, but keeps her stuff private as well." Nick - who is also father to four-year-old son Golden, 13-month-old daughter Powerful Queen, seven-month-old twins Zion and Zillion, and 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe from previous relationships - insisted he and Bre didn't plan for the news to come out on Sunday.

He added: "And it was just one of those things like, you know, I didn't know what to do. I didn't know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off. "Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn't planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened." In the photographs from the baby shower, Nick was seen cradling real estate agent Bre's bump, as it was revealed she is expecting a baby boy.

The pair also held hands and hugged as they walked along the beach in Malibu at the gender reveal party. Bre finalised her divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel in November.

Zen's arrival into the world marked Nick’s fourth child in a matter of months. The star and Brittany Bell welcomed daughter Powerful Queen into the world in December 2020, and Abby De La Rosa gave birth to Zyon and Zillion in June. And the “Masked Singer” host suggested he'll keep adding to his brood.