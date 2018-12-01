Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have tied the knot in India, in a ceremony officiated by his father.
The couple - who got engaged four months ago - tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan in India on Saturday.
The pair married in a Christian ceremony officiated by Nick's father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., with the entire wedding party wearing Ralph Lauren.
Nick's groomsmen included Priyanka's brother Siddharth and his own three brothers, Joe, Kevin, and Frankie, PEOPLE reports.
Nick, 26, and Priyanka, 36, exchanged Chopard rings at the nuptials.
They will follow up Saturday's ceremony with a Hindu wedding the following day, to celebrate Priyanka's heritage.
One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed. @nickjonas
A source said: "It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that celebrates her heritage and culture, just as it's important to also have a Western ceremony that celebrates Nick's Christian upbringing. They are doing both."
Meanwhile, Nick recently revealed he got down on one knee the first time he met Priyanka, at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017.
He recalled: "I put my drink down, get on one knee - this is in front of a bunch of people - and I say, 'You're real. Where have you been all my life?' Like, loud."
After their third date, the singer told his mother he would marry the 'Baywatch' actress, and he went on to pop the question during a vacation to Crete to celebrate Priyanka's birthday in July this year - but was concerned when his partner didn't answer him.
He recalled to America's Vogue magazine: "I got down on one knee, again, and I said, 'Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?' No joke -she took about 45 seconds. 45 seconds of silence."
Priyanka claims she was left speechless, prompting Nick to add: "I'm going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections."
Two years after @nickjonas’s hit “Close” went platinum, he’s singing it for an audience of one: his new wife, @priyankachopra. In a new video, the actress dances to an acoustic rendition of the song. In collaboration with choreographer Celia Rowlson-Hall, Chopra performed five moves—the Fred & Ginger, the Gambler, El Matador, Honeymoon, and Lost My Keys Found Them—while wearing this season’s hottest fashions. Tap the link in our bio to see the full video, and learn the significance of each move to the couple. Captured on #Pixel3 Director @stevenbrahms Fashion Editor @gurvial @tangino Camera @packdrawn Hair @bokheehair Makeup @patidubroff Groomer @mnmachado Manicure @nailglam Choreographer @celiarowlsonhall Set Design @mhs_artists Music "Close" by @nickjonas Title Design @rebeccacianfrini Filmed at @weylin1875
The former Jonas Brothers star had initially left Priyanka unimpressed when he made his first contact with her via private messaging on Twitter in September 2016.
He wrote: "I'm hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet."
Nick admitted: "She responded day of with a message that said, 'My team can read this. Why don't you just text me?' "