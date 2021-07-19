Nick Jonas says Priyanka Chopra 'deserves all the happiness'

Nick Jonas has heaped praise on his wife, Priyanka Chopra, as she celebrated her 39th birthday. The 28-year-old star has taken to Instagram to post a heartfelt birthday message to his wife, who celebrated her 39th birthday on Sunday.

Alongside some photos of the Hollywood star, Nick wrote: "Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you. (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) Priyanka - who married Nick in 2018 - has also posted a behind-the-scenes photo of her birthday celebrations on her own Instagram Story. The 'Baywatch' star posted a photo of a bottle of wine and some confetti on a table, as she celebrated the occasion.

Nick previously explained that he has a "magical connection" with the actress. Asked how their romance differs from his earlier relationships, he said: "It's just that magical connection you've got with somebody when it's right."

Nick also revealed that they developed a strong friendship before they started dating. He explained: "We're very lucky. We knew each other well before we started dating properly, and I think that foundation as friends always helps in relationships that have evolved in an organic way. "It's been a wild first couple of years of marriage, and I'm very blessed to have a life partner that I can rely on, and vice versa hopefully."